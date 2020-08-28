Riverside Studios to screen three National Theatre Live shows this autumn

Riverside Studios in Hammersmith has announced plans to screen three National Theatre Live shows in September.

On 26 September the venue, which opened again earlier this year following a lengthy redevelopment, will present the Bridge Theatre's version of A Midsummer Night's Dream starring Gwendoline Christie, Oliver Chris, David Moorst and the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Hammed Animashaun.

A month later on 24 October the venue will screen Danny Boyle's Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, while on 28 November the company will present Fleabag, written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The news comes as the venue reveals it will also recommence socially distanced play and musical readings this autumn.