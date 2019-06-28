Rita Simons to join Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End

Rita Simons is to take on the role of Miss Hedge, it has been announced.

Best known for playing Roxy in EastEnders, Simons will replace Faye Tozer on 5 August.

Simons commented: "I am so excited to be playing Miss Hedge in what is by far my favourite show...I went to see it when it opened and always wanted to be part of this incredible musical...roll on August!"

She joins a cast including Layton Williams (Jamie New), Bill Ward (Hugo/Loco Chanelle), Alex Anstey (Laika Virgin), Luke Baker (Dean Paxton), Courtney Bowman (Fatimah), Marvyn Charles (Swing), Marlon G Day (Dad), Momar Diagne, Zahra Jones (Becca), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Ryan Hughes (Mickey), Daniel Jacob (Sandra Bollock), Melissa Jacques, Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Sejal Keshwala (Ray), Luke Latchman (Sayid), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Rebecca McKinnis (Margaret New), Harriet Payne (Bex), Rachel Price (Swing), Sabrina Sandhu (Pritti Pasha), Biancha Szynal (Swing), Adam Taylor (Swing) and Ziggy Tyler Taylor (Levi).

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the Apollo Theatre later that it year where it continues to run. The piece won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical. It is based on the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen in 16, and will be adapted into a major film with shooting expected to begin in spring 2019.

A tour of the show will open at Sheffield Theatres on 8 February 2020.