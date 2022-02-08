Rita Ora joins Beauty and the Beast musical prequel series

It seems she can go "Anywhere"!

Award-winning pop star Rita Ora is set to appear in the new Disney Plus Beauty and the Beast prequel series, titled Little Town.

Set before the events of Belle and her possible case of Stockholm Syndrome, the show will follow the lives of Gaston and LeFou. Already announced in the cast are Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Briana Middleton, WhatsOnStage Award-winner Fra Fee and Jelani Alladin.

Alan Menken, who created tunes for the original Beauty and the Beast, will executive produce and pen tunes, with Glenn Slater writing lyrics for the first episode.

The eight part series will have Gad, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon A Time) as show-runners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed) will direct the first episode.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast has just announced it will be headed for The London Palladium this summer as part of its tour.

Ora is set to play "a fugitive with surprising abilities", who could affect a whole kingdom, which sounds relatively pivotal.