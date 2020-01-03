Richard Armitage, Toby Jones and more in Uncle Vanya rehearsals ahead of West End run

Rehearsal images have been released for Uncle Vanya, as the show prepares to open in the West End.

The cast is composed of Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Dearbhla Molloy, Anna Calder-Marshall, Ciarán Hinds, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee Lou Wood, and Peter Wight. Conor McPherson's adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play follows a fragmented family falling into a state of disrepair.

Uncle Vanya will be directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) with design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ball.

Uncle Vanya runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 14 January until 2 May.