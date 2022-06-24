101 Dalmatians musical at Open Air Theatre – first look rehearsal images released

Rehearsal images have been released for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's upcoming production of 101 Dalmatians.

The new musical, based on the beloved book by Dodie Smith, features an original score by Douglas Hodge and a book by Johnny McKnight, from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

Kate Fleetwood takes on the villainous role of Cruella de Vil, having previously been attached to the project pre-pandemic.

Dalmatians Pongo and Perdi are puppeteered by Danny Collins (Pongo Voice), Emma Lucia (Perdi Voice), Yana Penrose (Perdi Head) and Ben Thompson (Pongo Head).

They are joined by (in alphabetical order): Jamil Abbasi (Ensemble), Stuart Angell (Captain Head), George Bukhari (Jasper), Sonya Cullingford (Ensemble), Jade Davies (Swing), Karen Fishwick (Danielle), Joseph Fletcher (Ensemble), Taofique Folarin (Swing), Courtney George (Ensemble), Tash Holway (Swing and Dance Captain), CJ Johnson (Ensemble), Kody Mortimer (Ensemble), Simon Oskarsson (Swing), Tom Peters (Captain Voice), Eric Stroud (Dominic), Jonny Weldon (Casper), and Grace Wylde (Madam Doué).

101 Dalmatians runs from 12 July to 28 August 2022, with tickets on sale below.





Kate Fleetwood (Cruella de Vil), Jonny Weldon (Casper), George Bukhari (Jasper)

© Mark Senior

Yana Penrose and Emma Lucia (Perdi), Danny Collins and Ben Thompson (Pongo)

© Mark Senior

The company

© Mark Senior

Tom Peters (Captain Head)

© Mark Senior

The company

© Mark Senior

The company

© Mark Senior

Rhiya Rasalingam and company

© Mark Senior

Taofique Folarin

© Mark Senior

Kate Fleetwood (Cruella de Vil)

© Mark Senior

Kody Mortimer

© Mark Senior

Karen Fishwick (Danielle)

© Mark Senior

Jonny Weldon and George Bukhari (as Casper and Jasper)

© Mark Senior

CJ Johnson

© Mark Senior

The company

© Mark Senior

Courtney George and Jade Davies

© Mark Senior

Eric Sroud (Dominic) and company

© Mark Senior

Rebecca Bennett, Albie Salter, Darcey Fryer-Bovill and George Clarke

© Mark Senior

Jamil Abbasi

© Mark Senior