101 Dalmatians musical at Open Air Theatre – first look rehearsal images released
The new musical adaptation opens next month
Rehearsal images have been released for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's upcoming production of 101 Dalmatians.
The new musical, based on the beloved book by Dodie Smith, features an original score by Douglas Hodge and a book by Johnny McKnight, from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.
Kate Fleetwood takes on the villainous role of Cruella de Vil, having previously been attached to the project pre-pandemic.
Dalmatians Pongo and Perdi are puppeteered by Danny Collins (Pongo Voice), Emma Lucia (Perdi Voice), Yana Penrose (Perdi Head) and Ben Thompson (Pongo Head).
They are joined by (in alphabetical order): Jamil Abbasi (Ensemble), Stuart Angell (Captain Head), George Bukhari (Jasper), Sonya Cullingford (Ensemble), Jade Davies (Swing), Karen Fishwick (Danielle), Joseph Fletcher (Ensemble), Taofique Folarin (Swing), Courtney George (Ensemble), Tash Holway (Swing and Dance Captain), CJ Johnson (Ensemble), Kody Mortimer (Ensemble), Simon Oskarsson (Swing), Tom Peters (Captain Voice), Eric Stroud (Dominic), Jonny Weldon (Casper), and Grace Wylde (Madam Doué).
101 Dalmatians runs from 12 July to 28 August 2022, with tickets on sale below.