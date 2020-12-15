Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes join Houdini musical for development stages

An update has been given on the new Houdini musical, which is currently in development.

The piece was formerly titled The Impossible Man but has now been rechristened simply Houdini. The brand new show is currently in development, with Federico Bellone (Dirty Dancing) attached to direct the piece and Karl Sydow producing.

Initial recording sessions have already taken place, with a trans-Atlantic reading recently occurring. Appearing in the virtual reading were Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as Harry Houdini and Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bandstand) as Bess Houdini. The piece follows the famed magician during his final performance, as he reflects on his successses and rise to fame.

Director Federico Bellone said, "This reading has been an astonishing dream, especially for the period we're living in right now. The creative collaboration gave us a definitive idea about how to bring this show to life on stage, presenting to our audience both the spectacular of Houdini's Magic and the strong emotional arc of the characters."

Further creative team members are to be revealed – casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and Foresight Theatrical will be the general manager.

Originally it was said that previews would begin in Detroit (where Houdini had his last stunt) in 2021 – though it is unknown if these plans are still confirmed.

The musical has reportedly set sights on Broadway and West End runs down the line.