Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker to star in Doctor Zhivago musical concert

Doctor Zhivago is back for one night only next year.

Ramin Karimloo (currently appearing as Nicky Arnstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl) and Celinde Schoenmaker (The Light in the Piazza) will reprise their roles in the concert production, which will take place at the London Palladium for one-night-only on Sunday 7 May 2023.

Karimloo, playing the titular part, has previous credits including The Phantom of the Opera, Tomorrow Morning and Rumi, while Schoenmaker (as Lara), another Phantom alum, has appeared in Rocketman, Barnum and Les Misérables.

Directed by Jordan Murphy (Sunset Boulevard) with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (The Secret Garden), Michael Weller, Michael Korie, Amy Powers and Lucy Simon's musical is based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak. It follows an idealistic man who battles his way through the Russian Civil War.

The show, produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum Productions, was last staged at Cadogan Hall in west London in 2019. The 2011 show was first seen in Sydney before being presented on Broadway in 2015.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.