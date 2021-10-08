Ralph Fiennes to lead David Hare's Straight Line Crazy at the Bridge Theatre

Ralph Fiennes will lead a new play by David Hare at the Bridge Theatre, titled Straight Line Crazy.

With designs by Bob Crawley and casting by Robert Sterne, the show will see Fiennes play influential New York Official Robert Moses, who cast a long shadow over the city's politics.

Nicholas Hytner will direct the piece, which runs from 16 March to 18 June 2022. Further cast and creatives are to be revealed.

The trio previously united for Hare's solo text Beat the Devil, with Straight Line Crazy running after the world premiere of the stage version of The Book of Dust. Full casting for The Book of Dust was unveiled today.