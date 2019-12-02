Rags the Musical at Park Theatre full cast announced

Carolyn Maitland, Dave Willetts and Sam Attwater will star in Rags the Musical at the Park Theatre, it was announced today.

The three will play Rebecca, Avram and Bronfman respectively in the Hope Mill Theatre production as it transfers to London. The show also features Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent and Natasha Karp.

Rags tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca who travels with her son David to America, where she's faced with the difficult decision of either adopting a new identity or staying true to her roots. It has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), a revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

The Hope Mill revival, which opened in Manchester in March 2019, is directed by Bronagh Lagan with musical direction by Joe Bunker, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

Rags the musical will play at the Park Theatre from 9 January to 8 February, with a press night on 14 January.