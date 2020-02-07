Rags the Musical London cast album to be released

A brand new cast recording of Rags the Musical will be released, it has been announced.

The revival of the hit show is currently in its final week, and stars Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram and Sam Attwater as Bronfman, with Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent and Natasha Karp.

Lyricist Stephen Schwartz said of the recording: "I could not be more pleased that this beautifully sung production of Rags is being recorded by this group of terrific actors and musicians. I and my fellow authors consider ourselves lucky indeed!"

The show has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Schwartz and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

The London production runs at the Park Theatre until tomorrow, Saturday 8 February. It is directed by Bronagh Lagan, with musical direction by Joe Bunker, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

Schwartz is producing the album with Barstow as music producer and orchestrator, Bunker as musical director. Mixing and recording will be done by Joe and Nikki Davison at Auburn Jam Music.

A release date for the album is to be announced.