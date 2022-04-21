Rachelle Ann Go to star as Fantine in Les Misérables tour

Rachelle Ann Go is set to return to the role of Fantine in Les Misérables. She will join the UK and Ireland tour from 16 May.

Ann Go has played Fantine in the West End production of Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre, Sondheim Theatre and in the Asian Tour.

She also starred as Eliza Hamilton in the original London company of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre and won a WhatOnStage Award for her role as Gigi in Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Internationally she has played Ariel in The Little Mermaid and Jane Porter in Tarzan, both at the Meralco Theatre, Philippines, and won the Philippines reality television series Search For A Star.

In Les Misérables she joins Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields as Javert Ian Hughes as Thénardier, Will Callan as Marius, Nathania Ong as Eponine, Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Samuel Wyn-Morris as Enjolras and Paige Blankson as Cosette.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt, Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton, Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall, Jenna Innes, Tessa Kadler, Damian Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read, Rebecca Ridout and Rick Zwart.

After its next stop in Milton Keynes, from 26 April to 21 May, the tour visits Plymouth, Hull, Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Sunderland, Leeds and Cardiff.