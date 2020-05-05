Rachel Tucker, Nicole Raquel Dennis and Lizzie Bea to perform live online concerts

A new group of West End stars will perform online solo concerts as part of the ongoing "Leave A Light On" series.

Having kicked off in March and raised thousands of pounds for artists so far, the concerts see musical performers (currently unable to appear on stage due to ongoing theatre lockdowns) give live concerts in their own homes.

Appearing next week will be:

Thursday 14 May

4:30pm Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen, Dreamgirls)

6:30pm Lizzie Bea (Hairspray at the London Coliseum)

Friday 15 May

6:30pm Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked)