Rachel Tucker, Jai McDowall and Matthew Pagan to star in The Pirate Queen West End charity concert

A charity concert production of Boublil And Schönberg's The Pirate Queen will take place at the London Coliseum on Sunday 23 February 2020.

Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), Britain's Got Talent winner Jai McDowall and Matthew Pagan (Collabro) will star in the show, which is based on the real-life story of Irish firebrand pirate Grace O'Malley. The musical first opened on Broadway in 2007, with the charity concert marking the piece's West End premiere.

Proceeds will go to Leukaemia UK, with public booking starting on Friday 8 November.

Music is by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Alain Boublil, Richard Maltby Jr and John Dempsey, with book by Schönberg, Boublil and Maltby Jr.

The concert is directed by Drew Baker, designed by Ben M Rogers and produced by Tom Gribby.