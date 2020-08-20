Quiz: Can you work out these ten shows when their stars' faces are hidden?
A new brainteaser for theatre fans
Costumes, lighting and design can say an awful lot about a show, which is very lucky because in this quiz that's all you've got to find some answers!
We've taken curtain call photos from some relatively recent stage pieces and hidden the performers' faces – so it's up to you to work out which production is being displayed!
Let us know how you get on via Facebook and Twitter.
Try all of our quizzes here
Loading...