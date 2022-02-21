Can you name the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Award nominees from these lyrics?

Following on from our quiz published earlier this month, where we tested your knowledge on WhatsOnStage Award-winning Best New Musicals of the past, it's now time to shift our focus to the 2022 nominees.

There are six nominees for both the Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival categories this year (and you can check out the full list of nominees here). Therefore, we've chosen 12 lyrics and it's up to you to link them to the correct shows.

As if you needed reminding, the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards are set to take place this coming Sunday, 27 February at the Prince of Wales Theatre, where all the winners will finally be revealed!





Tickets for the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony and a selection of the 2022 nominated shows are available below.