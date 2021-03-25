Queen's Theatre Hornchurch to reopen with Tim Firth play and new jukebox musical

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch has announced a new season of work, with the Essex theatre set to reopen from May.

The venue will revive Tim Firth's hit comedy Neville's Island, set to play from 20 May to 3 July with social distancing in place. The piece follows four middle managers who are shipwrecked.

From 30 July to 21 August, Douglas Rintoul's new jukebox musical Love Letters will be presented, celebrating all things Essex and created to shine a spotlight on emerging artists from Essex and outer east London.

As previously revealed, David Eldridge's Beginning will run in September, with the venue's pantomime, Aladdin, to run this Christmas.

Further casting and details are to be revealed.