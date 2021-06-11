Queen's Birthday Honours: Arlene Phillips, Jonathan Pryce and Lolita Chakrabarti recognised

This year's Birthday Honours have been revealed – and we've combed through to see who from the performing arts world have

Choreographer Arlene Phillips, known for a variety of iconic work, has been made dame, while actor Jonathan Pryce (The Height of the Storm) has been knighted.

CBEs have been awarded to David Bryan (the chair of Battersea Arts Centre and Brixton House), Emma Squire (director of Arts, Heritage and Tourism in DCMS), writer Philippa Gregory, actor John Holder and Lulu.

Playwright and performer Lolita Chakrabarti, poet and playwright Lemn Sissay and Northern Irish actress Roma Downey have all been made OBE, as has William Burdett-Coutts, founder of Assembly Festival and former artistic director of Riverside Studios. Joining them are Emma Gladstone (former artistic director of Dance Umbrella) and Theresa Beattie (dance consultant, having worked at the Southbank Centre and Sadler's Wells). Renowned cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, younger brother of Andrew, was also made OBE.

Opera singer Allan Clayton, actor Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials) and architect Steve Tompkins (who has helped design a variety of the nation's leading venues) have all been made MBE, as has Samantha Moore, who founded a dance school in 1992. Francis Runacres, executive director of enterprise and innovation at Arts Council England, has also been honoured, as has Morna Barron, national secretary of the Scottish Community Drama Association.

Two medalists in the theatre world went to Nottingham Playhouse panto legend Kenneth Taylor, as well as opera performer Dr Jeremy Williams.