Queen-inspired A Night At The Kabuki coming to Sadler's Wells in September

A Night At The Kabuki, a retelling of Romeo and Juliet featuring original recordings of songs by Queen, is coming to Sadler's Wells in September.

Created by acclaimed Japanese theatre maker Hideki Noda, the show premiered in Japan in 2019. The title is taken from the Queen album that inspired it, A Night at The Opera, with ‘kabuki' being the equivalent word for ‘opera' in Japan.

It's set in 12th century Japan where, as the age of the Samurai dawns, the rivalry between the Minamoto and Taira clans intensifies, and their young heirs Romeo and Juliet fatefully fall in love.

Queen tracks featured include "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Love of My Life" and "You're My Best Friend".

A Night At The Kabuki plays at Sadler's Wells from 22 to 24 September 2022, with a cast featuring all of the original pairs of Romeos and Juliets, including Takako Matsu, Takaya Kamikawa, Suzu Hirose and Jun Shison.

Queen's Brian May said: "We are thrilled and honoured that legendary playwright and director Hideki Noda has chosen to expand on the theatrical aspect of Queen's album A Night at The Opera and actually make it into a real live play. How wonderful to be a part of Japanese culture after all these years."



