Quarantine Quiz – Joanne Clifton on penning a musical and teaching Italian though Instagram

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Today's interviewee is dance and stage star Joanne Clifton, who is about to appear in the 12-hour marathon charity event All the Web's A Stage.

All the Web's a Stage will be live-streamed throughout the day on Thursday 23 April via www.theatretogether.co.uk. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/theatre-together.





1) Who are you locked down with?

My best friend Sasha. I'm really grateful not only because she's my best friend, but she can cook and I can't!

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

I miss my family, my boyfriend and all my friends. I would have been performing in Burn The Floor with my brother Kevin during this time, so I'm missing that as well. And sushi...I miss going for sushi.

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

"Just Keep Moving The Line", from SMASH!

4) Favourite box-set binge?

Well, I was one of those people who had never watched a single episode of Game Of Thrones, but now I AM HOOKED!

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown? I am still working on Bloody Nora, the musical I have written with Ben Adams, I'm learning the ukelele and I my manager, Sam, gives me homework to improve and update my knowledge of the industry. I'm reading plays, scripts, as well as watching and studying actors etc ... I have a lot of time to do that now!

6) What are you currently reading? At the moment I am working through a list of plays. My resident director from ;;Rocky Horror is also organising weekly play readings with other actors over zoom which is BRILLIANT! Next week it's Staircase''.

7) Have your cleaned out your kitchen cupboards and if so, what's the oldest thing you found?

I just recently moved into my new house so there's not much old stuff in there. I did find a jar of Nutella though, that I didn't know we had! Nutella is my weakness, but it's ok because it's not there anymore. I ate the whole jar with a spoon.

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

Definitely inside the Pyramids. Maybe Buckingham Palace too.

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

Heck. We're doing ok for loo rolls. We really have tried not to bulk buy, but just enough to keep us going a while.

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

Well I am actually fluent in Italian as I lived there for 14 years , so I am teaching it to my housemate on Instalive every evening. We have a lot of people joining in, so I even gave everyone an Italian exam and had around 25 people send me their papers. I then had to mark them and grade them! It's going well!

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

Articulate! It's the best!

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

Well I do love a glass of red wine of an evening, but we've made rules that we only drink on Thursdays. Random day I know!