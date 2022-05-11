Producers of Cock lower premium prices after criticism

Top price tickets to the West End revival of Mike Bartlett's play Cock have been cut following complaints.

The production, starring Jonathan Bailey and Joel Harper-Jackson (who replaced Taaron Egerton), had recently increased its premium tickets to £400.

But after a backlash – including a lot of jokes around the play's title – on social media, producers have now lowered them to £175.

Bartlett's award-winning play made its London debut at the Royal Court in 2009. The four-hander explores how people can change to be with others.

The cast of the revival also includes Jade Anouka (W) and Phil Daniels (F), while the understudies are Dominic Holmes (John and M), Jessica Whitehurst (W) and John Vernon (F).

In her four-star review, WhatOnStage's Sarah Crompton described it as "a challenging, fascinating contest to witness."

Design is by Merle Hansel, lighting is by Paule Constable, sound is by Ian Dickson, composition is by Femi Temowo, movement is by Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster, associate direction is by Chloe Christian and voice work is by Hazel Holder. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton.

The production continues its West End run through to 4 June 2022, with tickets on sale below.