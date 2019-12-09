Watch a brand new The Prince of Egypt musical number performed by Christine Allado and Luke Brady

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first listen to "Never In A Million Years", a brand new number from the upcoming The Prince of Egypt musical, which has its West End premiere at the Dominion Theatre in February.

Leading the cast of the show are Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam with Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

Composed by Stephen Schwartz, the musical is based on the story of Ramses and Moses, and was previously a record-breaking film.

Schwartz said of the number: "This is another new song for the stage production of The Prince of Egypt, the show's love song. Moses and Tzipporah, from two very different cultures, are surprised to realise that their early hostility to one another has somehow blossomed into love."

The show has music and lyrics by Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold.

Also appearing are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

The Prince of Egypt begins previews at the Dominion Theatre on 5 February 2020, with opening night on 25 February.

The musical features ten new songs by Schwartz as well as songs from the original film including "When You Believe", "Deliver Us" and "All I Ever Wanted".