Prima Facie with Jodie Comer in the West End – first look

Take a look at photos for Prima Facie – marking Jodie Comer's West End debut.

Penned by Suzie Miller, the one-woman play follows a criminal barrister names Tessa (Comer) who has her world turned upside down following a sexual assault.

The Killing Eve and Free Guy star has appeared on stage before, performing in The Price of Everything at Stephen Joseph Theatre back in 2006. She also recently performed one of Alan Bennett's monologues in the filmed version of Talking Heads.

Alongside director Justin Martin, the creative team also includes previously announced set and costume designer Miriam Buether and lighting designer Natasha Chivers, as well as sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, voice coach Kate Godfrey, and Treatment Studio, who will supply video design. The show also features composition by Self Esteem.

Produced by James Bierman for Empire Street Productions, the piece runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre to 18 June 2022, with tickets on sale below.

The production recently unveiled a major partnership with the Schools Consent Project.

It will be broadcast on 21 July 2022 via NTLive.