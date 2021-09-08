Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) announces West End run dates and casting

The five-star production of Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of), penned by Isobel McArthur after Jane Austen, has confirmed dates and casting for its previously revealed West End run.

Mixing Austen's classic novel with pop anthems including "You're So Vain" and "I Got You Babe", appearing in the piece will be McArthur, Tori Burgess, Christina Gordon, and Hannah Jarrett-Scott.

McArthur and Simon Harvey direct the show, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily-Jane Boyle.

Producer David Pugh said today, "I so wanted to bring 'Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)'' to London's glittering West End. I wanted to put it into the perfect theatre, which is the Criterion, and I would only open it as one of the first NEW shows in London where every seat could be filled."

Pugh emphasised that, in "inviting audiences back to the theatre, it is essential that they feel safe but, as important, is that tickets are affordable. There will be no premium seats and tickets at the Criterion Theatre will be £9.50 to £59.50." All tickets during previews are £9.50 to £25."

Tickets go on sale via WhatsOnStage at 12pm, with the show opening in previews on 15 October.