Pride and Prejudice (sort of) transfers to West End in October
The comedy was first seen in 2018
An irreverent reworking of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is transferring to the West End's Criterion Theatre in October.
Written by Isobel McArthur, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018, in a co-production with the Tron in Glasgow, before touring.
According to press material, the show "is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's most iconic love story. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate all-female adaptation, where the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to romance."
McArthur plays both Darcy and Mrs Bennet in the all-female production, with further casting to be announced. It's being produced in the West End by David Pugh.
Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) follows Amelie at the Criterion.