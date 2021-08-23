Pretty Woman cast member receives proposal live on stage
A nice moment in the West End
Big proposal. Big. Huge.
Pretty Woman actress Kimberly Blake had an extra special weekend: not only was it her birthday, but her partner David seized the opportunity during the curtain call to propose!
Thankfully it was a happy day at the Savoy Theatre for all involved as Blake very speedily said yes!
Pretty Woman continues its run at the London venue and is booking into the new year.
Today's show was EXTRA romantic! Congratulations to our phenomenal cast member (and birthday girl) Kimberly Blake - who was proposed to live on stage by her partner David this afternoon! #shesaidyes pic.twitter.com/gTzFxUOfOj— Pretty Woman UK (@prettywomanuk) August 22, 2021
