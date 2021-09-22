Potted Panto sets West End return this Christmas

Potted Panto is back!

Written by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst, the piece will play at the Garrick Theatre from mid December. Not one to waste time, it sees a cast rattle through a variety of panto tropes in 70 minutes.

The piece had its West End premiere 11 years ago at the Vaudeville Theatre, and is directed by Hurst with set and costume design by Simon Scullion and Nicky Bunch, lighting by Tim Mascall, composition by Phil Innes and sound by Tom Lishman.

Writer and star Daniel Clarkson said: "We are so excited to be coming back to the Garrick with Potted Panto this Christmas. After our 10th anniversary season was cut short last year, this year's "10th plus one" promises to be the biggest and best yet! With seven different pantomimes in just one sitting, it's going to be bigger laughs, bigger doses of Christmas magic and bigger servings of custard pies than ever before! And to be honest I'm just thrilled to be doing something that's not over Zoom for a change!"

The piece plays from 11 December to 9 January 2022, with time slots across dates at either 11am, 1pm or 4pm.