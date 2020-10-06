Potted Panto to return to the West End this Christmas

Exclusive: The award-nominated production of Potted Panto will return to the West End for a socially distanced run this Christmas.

Written by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst, the piece will play at the Garrick Theatre from early December for a 10th anniversary season. It sees a cast rattle through a variety of panto tropes in 70 minutes.

Writer and star Daniel Clarkson said: "So excited to be able to bring pantomime to London this Christmas. Just a few Covid challenges to solve, how will we wake up Sleeping Beauty? How can the seven dwarves bubble together with the six-person rule? How will Jack be able to sell daisy the cow when her bottom has to be socially distanced 1 metre away from her head! But you better believe we will have this figured out by December 5. Oh yes we will!"

Capacity has been reduced to comply with COVID-19 secure guidelines – as is the case for all venues operated by owner Nimax, who are also hosting Six and The Play That Goes Wrong with socially distanced audiences.

The piece had its West End premiere ten years ago at the Vaudeville Theatre, and will now return with a cast including Clarkson, Turner, Jacob Jackson and Charlotte Payne. It is directed by Hurst with set and costume design by Simon Scullion and Nicky Bunch, lighting by Tim Mascall and sound by Tom Lishman and Leigh Davies.

Producer James Seabright said: "I'm delighted to be working with Nica Burns and her brilliant team at Nimax Theatres to bring Dan and Jeff's wonderfully funny show Potted Panto back to the West End, offering London's families the chance to enjoy seven classic pantomime stories in 70 minutes. We've reduced ticket prices since our last season at the Garrick Theatre to make this festive treat as affordable as possible – after all, everyone needs a good laugh this Christmas!"

The piece runs from 5 December to 10 January 2021. Tickets are on sale today.