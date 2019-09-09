Playwright Peter Nichols has died aged 92

Playwright Peter Nichols has died, it has been announced by his agent.

Nichols, aged 92, was born in Bristol and grew up in the area, before travelling to India, Malaya and Hong Kong. He settled in London to become an actor and writer, with many of his best known works including A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Privates on Parade, A Piece of My Mind and The National Health.

Over the course of his career, the playwright won four Evening Standard Awards, a Society of West End Theatres Award for Best Comedy and Best Musical and two Ivor Novello Best Musical Awards. The 1985 revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg won a Tony Award. He was awarded a CBE for services to drama in 2018.

Joe Egg is about to be revived in the West End, with Toby Stephens, Patricia Hodge and Claire Skinner leading the cast.