The Boys in the Band playwright Mart Crowley has died aged 84

Playwright Mart Crowley has died aged 84, it has been announced.

Crowley is best known for his iconic play The Boys in the Band, which opened in 1968 and ran for over 1000 performances. It was later adapted into a film in 1970, directed by William Friedkin.

The show was most recently revived on Broadway with a cast including Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells. The production won a Tony Award for Best Revival. Mark Gatiss and Ian Hallard starred in a 2016 revival of the show, which transferred to the West End the following year.

A new film version, produced by Ryan Murphy, is currently in development and is expected to be released on Netflix.

Crowley's play, For Reasons That Remain Unclear, was revived at the King's Head Theatre in 2018, with his other work including a Boys in the Band sequel entitled The Men From the Boys.