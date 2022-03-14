Photos: Zorro musical revival in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming revival of Zorro the Musical.

The piece, telling the tale of the iconic masked hero, runs from 2 April to 28 May at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Appearing are Ajjaz Awad (ensemble), Pete Ashmore (Don Alejandro), Amy Bastani (ensemble), Isobel Bates (ensemble), Ben Boskovic (ensemble), Matthew Bugg (ensemble), Paige Fenlon (Luisa), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Ramon), Maxwell Griffin (ensemble), Matthew Heywood (ensemble), Jessica Lim (ensemble), Phoebe Panaretos (Inez), Jessica Pardoe (ensemble), Marc Pickering (Garcia), Benjamin Purkiss (Diego/Zorro), Stylianos Thomadakis (ensemble) and Hannah Woodward (ensemble).

Directed by Christian Durham, the piece has choreography by Cressida Carré, set and costume design by Rosa Maggiora, musical direction and orchestration by Nick Barstow, sound design by Andrew Johnson, lighting by Matthew Haskins, fight direction by Renny Krupinski, casting by Jane Deitch and general management by Chris Matanlé

