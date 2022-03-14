WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Photos: Zorro musical revival in rehearsals

The show opens in London

Benjamin Purkiss and cast
© Pamela Raith

Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming revival of Zorro the Musical.

The piece, telling the tale of the iconic masked hero, runs from 2 April to 28 May at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Appearing are Ajjaz Awad (ensemble), Pete Ashmore (Don Alejandro), Amy Bastani (ensemble), Isobel Bates (ensemble), Ben Boskovic (ensemble), Matthew Bugg (ensemble), Paige Fenlon (Luisa), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Ramon), Maxwell Griffin (ensemble), Matthew Heywood (ensemble), Jessica Lim (ensemble), Phoebe Panaretos (Inez), Jessica Pardoe (ensemble), Marc Pickering (Garcia), Benjamin Purkiss (Diego/Zorro), Stylianos Thomadakis (ensemble) and Hannah Woodward (ensemble).

Directed by Christian Durham, the piece has choreography by Cressida Carré, set and costume design by Rosa Maggiora, musical direction and orchestration by Nick Barstow, sound design by Andrew Johnson, lighting by Matthew Haskins, fight direction by Renny Krupinski, casting by Jane Deitch and general management by Chris Matanlé

The cast
© Pamela Raith
Benjamin Purkiss and Alex Gibson-Giorgio
© Pamela Raith
Benjamin Purkiss and Paige Fenlon
© Pamela Raith
Jessica Pardoe and cast
© Pamela Raith
Matthew Heywood
© Pamela Raith
Matthew Bugg
© Pamela Raith
Paige Fenlon
© Pamela Raith
Phoebe Panaretos
© Pamela Raith
Marc Pickering
© Pamela Raith
Phoebe Panaretos
© Pamela Raith
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...