Photos: Sleepless musical has its world premiere with Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh
The show is based on the screenplay for the hit film
Production images have been released for Sleepless: A Musical Romance, the first fully-staged musical to be presented indoors since lockdown began.
Based on the screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle, the show has a limited season running until Sunday 27 September at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.
The new musical has a book by Michael Burdett, music by Robert Scott and lyrics by Brendan Cull.
It is led by Jay McGuiness as Sam and Kimberley Walsh as Annie with Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky and Jake Sharp as Rob. Also in the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak and Benjamin Wong. Theo Collis, Mikey Colville, Jobe Hart and Jack Reynolds will share the role of Jonah.
Audience members will continue to remain socially distanced within the new Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, with tickets available now.