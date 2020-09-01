Photos: Sleepless musical has its world premiere with Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh

Production images have been released for Sleepless: A Musical Romance, the first fully-staged musical to be presented indoors since lockdown began.

The band

© Alastair Muir

Based on the screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle, the show has a limited season running until Sunday 27 September at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Jack Reynolds as Jonah and Jay McGuiness as Sam

© Alastair Muir

The new musical has a book by Michael Burdett, music by Robert Scott and lyrics by Brendan Cull.

Kimberley Walsh as Annie and cast

© Alastair Muir

It is led by Jay McGuiness as Sam and Kimberley Walsh as Annie with Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky and Jake Sharp as Rob. Also in the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak and Benjamin Wong. Theo Collis, Mikey Colville, Jobe Hart and Jack Reynolds will share the role of Jonah.

Jack Reynolds as Jonah with Colin Burnicle and the cast

© Alastair Muir

Audience members will continue to remain socially distanced within the new Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, with tickets available now.

Jack Reynolds as Jonah, Jay McGuiness as Sam and Cory English as Rob

© Alastair Muir

Kimberley Walsh as Annie with the cast

© Alastair Muir

Jack Reynolds as Jonah and Jay McGuiness as Sam

© Alastair Muir

Kimberley Walsh as Annie and Tania Mathurin as Becky

© Alastair Muir

Kimberley Walsh as Annie and Jay McGuiness as Sam

© Alastair Muir

Leanne Garretty, Charlie Bull and Dominique Planter

© Alastair Muir

Kimberley Walsh as Annie, Jack Reynolds as Jonah and Jay McGuiness as Sam

© Alastair Muir

Daniel Casey as Walter and Kimberley Walsh as Annie

© Alastair Muir

Jack Reynolds as Jonah and Cory English as Rob

© Alastair Muir