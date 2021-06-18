Photos: Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer But What Can You Do? has its world premiere

Rob Madge's debut play is currently in previews at the Turbine Theatre.

Madge's piece charts their early life, being described as "celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child", while delving into an archive of home videos.

Rob Madge

© Mark Senior

Directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, Rent) it runs until 03 July. Composition is by Pippa Cleary with orchestration by Simon Nathan, mixing by Chris Fry, design by Ryan Dawson Laight, projection design by George Reeve, lighting by Jai Morjaira and sound by Tingyang Dong.

Audiences are socially distanced for the piece at the Battersea venue, with perspex screens dividing spectators.