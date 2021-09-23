Photos: Love and Other Acts of Violence at the Donmar Warehouse in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for Cordelia Lynn's new play Love and Other Acts of Violence.

Lynn's piece follows a young Jewish physicist and an activist poet who meet at a party and fall in love. Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man), Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba) and Richard Katz (Tatte) star, joined by Finley Glasgow, Daniel Lawson, Alexander Fitzgerald and Charlie Tumbridge.

The show is directed by Elayce Ismail with design by Basia Bińkowska, lighting by Joshua Pharo, sound by Richard Hammarton, movement by Yarit Dor and casting by Anna Cooper.

The production runs from 14 October to 27 November at the venue, which has just reopened with an evening of work by Inua Ellams.

Cordelia Lynn

© Helen Murray

Abigail Weinstock and Tom Mothersdale

© Helen Murray

Tom Mothersdale and Abigail Weinstock

© Helen Murray

Richard Katz

© Helen Murray

Finley Glasgow and Alexander Fitzgerald

© Helen Murray

Director Elayce Ismail

© Helen Murray

Charlie Tumbridge

© Helen Murray

Abigail Weinstock and Daniel Lawson

© Helen Murray