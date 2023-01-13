George Takei's Allegiance – first look images released

First look production shots have been released for the current UK premiere of George Takei's Allegiance.

Inspired by Takei's real-life childhood experiences – from time spent in an internment camp during the Second World War, through to years in Los Angeles after 1945 – the musical was seen on Broadway from 2015 to 2016 after a world premiere in San Diego in 2012. It has a book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione with music and lyrics by Kuo.

Led by Takei, Telly Leung and Aynrand Ferrer, the cast also features Iroy Abesamis, Mark Anderson, Masashi Fujimoto, Megan Gardiner, Raiko Gohara, Eu Jin Hwang, Hana Ichijo, Misa Koide, Patrick Munday, Rachel Jayne Picar, Sario Solomon, Joy Tan and Iverson Yabut.





Aynrand Ferrer and Telly Leung

© Tristram Kenton





The creative team includes director and choreographer Tara Overfield Wilkinson, musical supervisors and orchestrators Andrew Hilton and Charlie Ingles, set and costume designer Mayou Trikerioti, lighting designer Nic Farman, sound designer Chris Whybrow, casting director Sarah Leung, musical director Amy Hsu, associate director Kirsty Malpass, associate choreographer Misa Koide and assistant musical director Beth Jerem.

George Takei's Allegiance continues its run at the Charing Cross Theatre through to 8 April 2023.





Telly Leung and Megan Gardiner

© Tristram Kenton

The company of Allegiance

© Tristram Kenton

George Takei

© Danny Kaan

Megan Gardiner and Telly Leung

© Danny Kaan

Aynrand Ferrer

© Tristram Kenton

Telly Leung

© Danny Kaan