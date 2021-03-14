Photos: Former WhatsOnStage Award-winners celebrate with their trophies

Not even a pandemic will stop the WhatsOnStage Awards!

We're streaming a special event tonight over on stream.theatre – and you can get tickets here for the special event. We've got a huge array of talent providing lockdown performances – given that we can't come together in the same way.

To indulge our nostalgic side, we decided to scroll back over some former winners with their special awards from years past!

Rachelle Ann Go accepts the 2015 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Miss Saigon, Jon Jon Briones accepts the 2015 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Miss Saigon and Eva Noblezada accepts the 2015 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Miss Saigon at the 2015 WhatsOnStage Awards Concert at the Prince of Wales Theatre

Jamael Westman accepts the award for Best Actor in a Musical for Hamilton

Nicole Kidman accepts the award for Best Actress in a Play sponsored by The Umbrella Rooms for Photograph 51

David Tennant accepts the 2015 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Play for Richard II and Vanessa Kirby accepts the 2015 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play for A Streetcar Named Desire at the 2015 WhatsOnStage Awards Concert

Andrew Scott accepts the award for Best Actor in a Play and Sophie Thompson accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play for Present Laughter

Amber Riley accepts the award for Best Actress in a Musical for Dreamgirls and Charlie Stemp accepts the award for Best Actor in a Musical for Half a Sixpence

Noma Dumezweni accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Cameron Mackintosh, Alfie Boe, Samantha Barks and Norm Lewis accept the Whatsonstage.com Awards for Les Miserables' 25th anniversary Events

Ruth Wilson accepts the Whatsonstage.com Award for Best Actress in a Play on behalf of Rachel Weisz for A Streetcar Named Desire

Aidan Turner accepts the award for Best Actor in a Play for The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Sheridan Smith accepts the Whatsonstage.com Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Legally Blonde at the 2011 Whatsonstage.com Theatregoers' Choice Awards Concert at the Prince of Wales Theatre, London, England on 20th February 2011. (Credit should read: Dan Wooller/wooller.com). Paid use only. No Syndication

James Corden accepts the 2012 Whatsonstage.com Award for Best Actor in a Play for One Man, Two Guvnors

Giles Terera accepts the Award for Best Shakespearean Production for Hamlet

Daniel Radcliffe accepts the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor In a Play for The Cripple of Inishmaan and Rupert Grint accepts the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Newcomer of the Year for Mojo

Carrie Hope Fletcher accepts the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Takeover in a Role for Les Miserables

