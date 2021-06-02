Photos: Company of Raya in rehearsals at Hampstead

Loading...

Rehearsal images have been released for Raya, which reopens the Hampstead Theatre Downstairs from 11 June until 24 July.

Written by Deborah Bruce, the play marks artistic director Roxana Silbert's first Downstairs production.

Raya is billed as a "funny and tender new play which questions whether it is possible to turn back time - even if it's just for one night."

It marks Bruce's second play at Hampstead Downstairs following Godchild. Other credits include The House They Grew Up In (Chichester / Headlong) and The Distance (Orange Tree).

The cast features Claire Price, Bo Poraj and Shannon Hayes, with design by Moi Tran and sound design and composition by Nick Powell.

Both Raya and The Death of a Black Man, which reopens the Upstairs, will be staged with social distancing in place for the duration of their runs.