Photos: Changing Destiny at the Young Vic in rehearsals

Ben Okri's play opens soon

Ashley Zhangazha and Joan Iyiola
© Marc Brenner

Rehearsal images have been revealed for Changing Destiny, the Young Vic's reopening piece penned by Ben Okri.

Joan Iyiola
© Marc Brenner

Based on the 4,000-year-old Egyptian poem about the Warrior King Sinuhe, the piece features two performers playing, according to the production, 1,000 characters. In a twist, each night the performers will play a game to decide which role they play.

Ashley Zhangazha
© Marc Brenner

Joan Iyiola (The Duchess of Malfi) and Ashley Zhangazha (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) will star in the piece, which runs from 9 July to 21 August 2021.

Joan Iyiola
© Marc Brenner

Directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, Changing Destiny has set and costume design by Sir David Adjaye and Adjaye Associates, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by XANA, projection design by Duncan McLean, composition by Tunde Jegede, movement direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, with Jerwood assistant director Khadifa Wong and Boris Karloff trainee assistant director Xanthus Peter. The show will also be streamed for remote audiences.

Boris Karloff Foundation trainee assistant director Xanthus
© Marc Brenner
Jerwood assistant director Khadifa Wong
© Marc Brenner
Joan Iyiola
© Marc Brenner
Ashley Zhangazha
© Marc Brenner
Tunde Jegede
© Marc Brenner
Director Kwame Kwei-Armah
© Marc Brenner
