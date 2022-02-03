Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope in rehearsal for The Collaboration at the Young Vic

The Young Vic has released rehearsal shots for the world premiere of The Collaboration, starring Emmy nominee Paul Bettany (WandaVision) as Andy Warhol and two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Pope (Hollywood) as Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Written by Anthony McCarten and helmed by artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah, the piece is set in 1984 New York, exploring the complex and captivating relationship between the two iconic artists at a time when Warhol's star is falling and Basquiat's is rising to the pinnacle of the art world. The cast also includes Sofia Barclay and Alec Newman.

The creative team includes composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson, set and costume designer Anna Fleischle (with associate designer Tina Torbey), lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Emma Laxton, projection designer Duncan McLean, DJ/VJ Xana, casting director Isabella Odoffin CDG, and assistant director and production dramaturg Olivia Nwabali.

The Collaboration runs from 16 February to 2 April.





Jeremy Pope and Paul Bettany

© Manuel Harlan

Jeremy Pope and Kwame Kwei-Armah

© Manuel Harlan

Jeremy Pope, Anthony McCarten and Paul Bettany

© Manuel Harlan

Jeremy Pope

© Manuel Harlan

Sofia Barclay, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope and Kwame Kwei-Armah

© Manuel Harlan

Sofia Barclay

© Manuel Harlan

Paul Bettany and Sofia Barclay

© Manuel Harlan

Paul Bettany

© Manuel Harlan

Alec Newman and Paul Bettany

© Manuel Harlan

Alec Newman and Paul Bettany

© Manuel Harlan

Jeremy Pope, Paul Bettany, Sofia Barclay and Alec Newman

© Manuel Harlan

Alec Newman

© Manuel Harlan