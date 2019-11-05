Phoebe Waller-Bridge to appear in Fleabag conversation at Southbank Centre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will come the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall to mark the publication of Fleabag: The Scriptures, it has been announced.

As the award-winning actor, writer and creator of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge will appear in an exclusive in-conversation event on 8 December to celebrate the publication of the book, which includes new writing from herself as well as the film scripts and the never-before-seen stage directions from the award-winning series. Tickets go on sale to the general public on 8 November via the venue website.

Fleabag debuted as a one-woman play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013, where WhatsOnStage reviewer Michael Coveney praised it as "a sharp-edged gem of a solo show", before it transferred to the Soho Theatre later that year and again in 2016 after it was commissioned as a TV series by the BBC. The second season won four Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actress – Comedy Series for Waller-Bridge herself. The actor reprised her role for the stage in a sold-out, 30-date run of Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre in London this September.

Waller-Bridge will be joined in conversation by comedian, writer and podcaster (The Guilty Feminist) Deborah Frances-White for the event, a part of Southbank Centre's 2019 Autumn Literature programme which has included Julie Andrews, Richard Ayoade, Malorie Blackman, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, Richard Dawkins, Malcolm Gladwell, Lenny Henry, Nadiya Hussain, Etgar Keret, Celeste Ng, Sara Pascoe, Will Self and Louis Theroux.

Bea Colley, Acting Senior Literature Programmer at the Southbank Centre, said: "We're incredibly excited to welcome Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Southbank Centre to celebrate the publication of Fleabag: The Scriptures. Southbank Centre champions the greatest writers and thinkers from around the world and Waller-Bridge is unquestionably deserving of that accolade – fearless, authentic, and a truly original voice that has delighted audiences across the world."

Fleabag: The Scriptures will be published on 12 November by Sceptre.