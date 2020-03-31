The Phantom of the Opera West End orchestra create virtual performance alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber

Even a lockdown won't stop the music of the night!

The West End orchestra of The Phantom of the Opera performed a special rendition of "All I Ask of You" with a twist – each of them was set up to provide their part virtually. The final performance was then stitched together around a recording of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber playing the number on piano.

The video comes as a variety of musicians and singers have created their own virtual performances – Les Mis alums have performed a version of "Bring Him Home", while Ben Platt joined a number of Dear Evan Hansen cast members to perform "You Will Be Found".