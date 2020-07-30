The Phantom of the Opera to return with 'a brand new physical production' of the original design

A newly released statement from the Phantom of the Opera production, sent by spokespeople for Cameron Mackintosh and Phantom itself, has confirmed that a "brand new physical production" of the show will run in the West End in the future.

This new statement should put to bed most questions surrounding the further life of the show, with various statements being put out throughout this week. It says that "in summary, we can't tell you exactly when the Phantom will be back but we can tell you that he will be back."

According to the statement, given to WhatsOnStage following an interview with a senior Really Useful Group figure (co-producers on the show) in The Stage published earlier today, the show will be a "brand new physical production of Maria Bjornson's original design in a refurbished theatre" – Her Majesty's on Haymarket. The nature of this physical production is to be revealed.

In exciting news, venue owners Lloyd Webber Theatres have taken a 50-year lease extension and plan to "do everything in their power to re-launch, better than ever, once the work is completed."

Of course, all of this is affected by the insecurity surrounding the pandemic: "We wish that we could put a date on it – but at this stage there are just too many variables."

The same wording – a "brand new physical production" – was used when the show opened in an international tour in 2019, with a set that cost $10 million to make and was intended to look "exactly like" the original piece.

Building works on the show and venue were confirmed last month.

The key takeaways seem to be that – Phantom will be back when it is able to come back, the "brand new" production will be faithful to Bjornson's original (and, if it costs anything near $10 million to make, pretty premium) and it will open at Her Majesty's in the West End.

The statement in full:

When Andrew and Cameron re-launch Phantom in London it will be with a brand new physical production of Maria Bjornson's original design, in a refurbished theatre. LWT have just taken a 50 year lease extension on Her Majesty's and will do everything in their power to re-launch, better than ever, once the work is completed. We wish that we could put a date on it - but at this stage there are just too many variables. In summary, we can't tell you exactly when the Phantom will be back but we can tell you that he will be back.