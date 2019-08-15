Peter Pan at Troubadour White City Theatre to close early

Peter Pan, currently playing at Troubadour White City Theatre, will close on 1 September 2019.

The adaptation of JM Barrie's iconic piece, which was initially scheduled to run until 27 October, opened on 20 July at the brand new West London venue.

Directed by Sally Cookson, the show has previously run at the Bristol Old Vic and the National Theatre.

It has designs from Michael Vale, costume design by Katie Sykes, dramaturgy by Mike Akers, lighting design by Aideen Malone, and sound design by Dominic Bilkey. Peter Pan features original music by Benji Bower, with movement direction by Dan Canham, puppetry design and direction by Toby Olié, aerial direction by Gwen Hales and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Copper-Brown of RC-Annie.

Ticket holders for performances after 1 September are advised to contact their point of sale – either KX Tickets, the National Theatre or a third party affiliate.