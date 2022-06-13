Matilda, Aladdin and The Lord of the Rings actor Peter Howe has died

Actor Peter Howe, who had a wealth of stage credits to his name, has died.

His agents announced the news today, saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Howe. Pete was a great man and a much loved client of the agency for a number of years."

Howe, who trained at LIPA, was part of the original casts of a variety of shows including Matilda and The Lord of the Rings. He played the role of Samwise Gamgee in the West End and in Toronto in the latter.

He also originated the role of Iago in the West End production of Disney's Aladdin, which ran at the Prince Edward Theatre from 2016.

The stage community paid tribute to the actor, with performers Caroline Sheen and Jennie Dale all sharing the news. Howe's Matilda co-star Melanie La Barrie tweeted saying: "Okay, baby brother. Go rest."

Actor Jon Dryden Taylor said: "Pete was in the first show I did at the NT and he was the sweetest, kindest, funniest man. Very sad today."

Aladdin co-star Nathan Amzi said: "Can't put into words the devastating loss of our dear Peter Howe. A caring, talented and beautiful soul. We were lucky to work together many times and stay such good friends. Rest in Peace buddy. Love you."