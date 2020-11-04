Performers appeal to UK Chancellor with "Big Spender" number

Four performers came together to give a musical appeal to UK chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Performing, fittingly, "Big Spender" from Sweet Charity – the drag performers (Velma Celli (Rent, Eastenders), Karla Bear (Kinky Boots, Wicked), Coco Vadose (The Book of Mormon, Dreamgirls), Portia De Fosse (Priscilla, La Cage)) appeared in the film, created by MommaLionFilms.

It is directed by Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fools and Horses the Musical), with the piece in support of Silent Stand For The Arts and To Save Our Drag Artists.

You can watch the number, which precedes a new live-streamed concert (details on the online event are to be revealed), below:

Ranger said of the performance: "As job losses increase, now is the time to highlight all these people with these skills. Consider the hours of vocational training for every actor, singer, musician, poet and entertainer. The years of training in carpentry skills, set design, set painting. The craftsmen involved in delivering a world for the play to live in; the sound companies, delivering sound rigs, microphones, technical experts, sound designers, engineers, programmers, lighting, creative designers, prop makers, special effects artists, highly skilled costume designers, makers, dressers, menders, wig makers, makeup artists, electricians, flymen, crew, stage management teams, stage door staff, theatre bar staff, cleaners, front-of-house staff, ticketing agents, advertising artists and companies working on campaign artwork, a logo, the title – it's so incredibly extensive - the list is endless!"