Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy and more nominated for Oscars

A number of stage veterans found themselves newly minted Oscar nominees this morning in acting and creative categories. Here are some highlights.

In the Best Actor category, the list features Austin Butler (who made his Broadway debut in The Iceman Cometh) for Elvis, Brandan Fraser for the screen adaptation of The Whale, Paul Mescal (currently starring in A Streetcar Named Desire in London) for Aftersun, Skylight Tony nominee Bill Nighy for Living, and Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Banshees is written by playwright Martin McDonagh, who received nominations for his screenplay and direction, as well as a Best Picture nominee as one of the producers. Another playwright with dual screenplay and picture nods is Angels in America's Tony Kushner, who cowrote The Fabelmans with fellow nominee Steven Spielberg.

In acting categories, nominees also include stage veterans Stephanie Hsu (Be More Chill) for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hong Chau (John) for The Whale, Cate Blanchett for Tár, Brian Tyree Henry (Lobby Hero) for Causeway, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans.

The Oscars will be presented on 12 March.