Patricia Hodge joins A Day in the Death of Joe Egg in the West End

Olivier Award-winner Patricia Hodge has joined the cast of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg at Trafalgar Studios.

Directed by Simon Evans (Killer Joe) the piece will also feature Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner, with Stephens returning to the West End after appearing in Oslo, while Skinner was last seen on stage in Nightfall at the Bridge Theatre. The pair worked together 18 years ago in Perfect Strangers.

Clive Owen and Victoria Hamilton starred in a West End revival of the show in 2001, and the play was adapted into a film twice, once in 1970 and once in 2002. When it first premiered it was nominated for four Tony Awards.

It follows a couple, Bri and Sheila, who raise a daughter with cerebral palsy, will open at the venue next to Trafalgar Square on 21 September 2019. Hodge will play the role of Bri's mum Grace.

Tickets for A Day in the Death of Joe Egg are on sale now, with further casting announced soon.