Park Theatre's spring season includes star-studded murder mystery

The Park Theatre has announced its spring season, which includes a revival of the award-winning play Clybourne Park and the return of its fundraising murder mystery featuring celebrities including Gillian Anderson, Clarke Peters and Joanna Lumley.

Originally due to run in spring 2020, Clybourne Park will now run on the Park200 main stage from 16 March to 23 April 2022.

Bruce Norris' Tony and Olivier Award-winning play received its UK premiere in 2010 at the Royal Court before transferring to the West End. The Park production is directed by Oliver Kaderbhai.

A satire about prejudice and the politics of race and real estate, the piece spans decades, starting in 1959 when Russ and Bev move to the suburbs and have sold their house to the neighbourhood's first Black family. Years later, the roles are reversed when a white couple buy the house in the now predominately Black neighbourhood.

Meanwhile the Park90 studio will host the UK premiere of Never Not Once (9 February to 5 March) by Carey Crim, billed as "a searing new drama about the families we choose and the secrets that can pull them apart."

Ghosts of the Titanic (9 March to 2 April) by Ron Hutchinson explores "conspiracy theories, cover ups and a search for the truth in the days after the fateful sinking." And Bill Rosenfield's Another America (6 to 30 April), set in the aftermath of an election that threatens democracy.

From 9 February to 12 March Park200 will see the return of its fundraising show, Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2. Directed by artistic director Jez Bond it sees a different unrehearsed celebrity join the cast each night in the role of the inspector.

Confirmed names so far include Clive Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Gyles Brandreth, Michelle Collins, Adam Hills, Harry Hill, Ross Kemp, Joanna Lumley, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, David Mitchell, Tanya Moodie, Clark Peters, Meera Syal and Johnny Vegas.

Jez Bond said: "As a theatre venue that receives no regular public subsidy fundraisers like this are vital to our survival, and the number of high-profile people who have offered to give their time and put themselves in the nerve wracking position of acting a role they have never seen before is absolutely humbling. I honestly cannot wait."