Park Theatre announces additional productions for spring 2023 season

The Park Theatre has revealed a handful of additional productions for its forthcoming spring 2023 season.

Joining the shows announced last autumn will be a major revival of Neil LaBute's The Shape of Things (24 May to 1 July) in the venue's larger "Park200" auditorium alongside four new shows in the "Park90" space.

Nicky Allpress will direct LaBute's award-winning 2001 play which is set on a college campus in small-town America, where nothing is quite as it seems.

Leaving Vietnam (14 March to 8 April), written and performed by Richard Vergette, follows a disillusioned army veteran, who is seduced into supporting populist politicians.

Robert Boulton's Snowflakes (12 April to 6 May), directed by Michael Cottrell, is billed as a "sci-fi black comedy about cancel culture".

Leaves of Glass (11 May to 3 June), penned by Philip Ridley and helmed by Max Harrison, revolves around a man named Steven, who lives an honest, hard-working life until a barrage of accusations are flung his way.

And finally, the UK premiere of Paper Cut (7 June to 1 July), written by Andrew Rosendorf and directed by Scott Hurran, follows a gay soldier, who returns home from Afghanistan.