Paines Plough's Roundabout to run in London rather than Edinburgh this summer

Summer plans for Paines Plough's Roundabout have been revealed.

The much-loved pop-up space will visit Coventry, as previously revealed, before heading to Northern Stage in Newcastle and then settling down in south London, popping up in Slade Gardens, Brixton from 19 to 29 August. The venue will not be visiting its usual August Summerhall haunt in Edinburgh.

Productions include Chinonyerem Odimba's new musical Black Love, Chris Bush's Hungry, investigating food and our dysfunctional relationships with our bodies, Phoebe Eclair-Powell's family show Really Big and Really Loud and Frankie Meredith's May Queen, directed by Balisha Karra.

Appearing in the first three shows will be Nathan Queeley-Dennis, Leah St Luce and Eleanor Sutton, with Yasmin Dawes joining the cast for May Queen.

The space will head to Salford, Ramsgate, Doncaster, Lincoln and Bournemouth throughout the autumn.

The Brixton season will see further performances from the likes of Rashdash, Nouveau Riche, Bonnie and the Bonnettes, Sukh Ojla and Sindhu Vee.