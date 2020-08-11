Outdoor Shakespeare dining experience to open just outside London

A new outdoor Shakespeare-turned-fine dining experience will open in Holland (on the outskirts of London) from 20 August.

Produced by Matthew Gale and directed by Helen Tennison, the experience will see audiences sit for a three course meal while scenes from the likes of The Merry Wives of Windsor, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Much Ado About Nothing are played out in front of them.

Large tables at the experience can sit between four and six people, with enough space for a maximum of six households to be housed at each. All relevant Covid guidelines will be adhered to throughout the experience.

Gale said: "At a time when theatres are closed across the whole country we are grateful to Holland and Holland to give artists and audiences the opportunity to share the unique experience of live theatre, and I hope - in the words of the great poet Alexander Pope – 'to touch the soul with tender strokes of art'."

The experience runs from 20 to 23 August.